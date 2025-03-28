PDS Biotechnology Stock In Spotlight On Better-Than-Feared 2024 Loss – Retail Stays Bearish

user
The company said the reduced losses were primarily due to decreased operating expenses.

Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 2:00 AM IST

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) drew investor attention on Thursday after the company reported better-than-feared losses for 2024.

PDS Biotechnology reported a loss per share of $1.03 for the year, narrower than the $1.39 reported for 2023 and better than an analyst estimate of $1.11, according to FinChat data.

Net loss narrowed to $37.61 million in 2024 compared to $42.94 million in the prior year.

The reduced losses, the company said, were primarily due to a decrease in operating expenses.

Research and development expenses fell during the year to $22.6 million from $27.8 million a year ago, owing to reduced clinical costs, personnel costs, and professional fees.

The company ended the year with a cash balance of $41.7 million.

Last month, PDS Biotechnology announced an up to $22 million registered direct offering. The company said the securities purchase agreements with new and existing healthcare-focused institutional investors included $11 million of upfront gross proceeds.

It also included up to an additional $11 million of aggregate gross proceeds upon cash exercise in full of warrants issued to the investors.

PDS is a late-stage immunotherapy company developing investigational products designed to stimulate and enhance targeted T cell responses against cancers.

Earlier this month, the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate a combination of its investigational immunotherapy candidate Versamune MUC1 with a novel investigational tumor-targeting Interleukin 12 to treat colorectal carcinoma in certain patients who failed previous treatment.

On Stocktwits, the retail investor sentiment about PDS Biotechnology dropped further into the ‘bearish’ territory (32/100), while message volume remained at the ‘extremely low’ level over the past 24 hours.

PDSB's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:27 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits PDSB's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:27 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

After the company released its earnings report, HC Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis lowered the firm’s price target to $13 from $21 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

A Stocktwits user, however, expressed optimism on the company.

Another user opined that the results were “not as bad as predicted.”

PDSB shares have lost over 25% this year and over 65% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

