PDS Biotechnology Stock In Spotlight On Better-Than-Feared 2024 Loss – Retail Stays Bearish
Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) drew investor attention on Thursday after the company reported better-than-feared losses for 2024.
PDS Biotechnology reported a loss per share of $1.03 for the year, narrower than the $1.39 reported for 2023 and better than an analyst estimate of $1.11, according to FinChat data.
Net loss narrowed to $37.61 million in 2024 compared to $42.94 million in the prior year.
The reduced losses, the company said, were primarily due to a decrease in operating expenses.
Research and development expenses fell during the year to $22.6 million from $27.8 million a year ago, owing to reduced clinical costs, personnel costs, and professional fees.
The company ended the year with a cash balance of $41.7 million.
Last month, PDS Biotechnology announced an up to $22 million registered direct offering. The company said the securities purchase agreements with new and existing healthcare-focused institutional investors included $11 million of upfront gross proceeds.
It also included up to an additional $11 million of aggregate gross proceeds upon cash exercise in full of warrants issued to the investors.
PDS is a late-stage immunotherapy company developing investigational products designed to stimulate and enhance targeted T cell responses against cancers.
Earlier this month, the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate a combination of its investigational immunotherapy candidate Versamune MUC1 with a novel investigational tumor-targeting Interleukin 12 to treat colorectal carcinoma in certain patients who failed previous treatment.
On Stocktwits, the retail investor sentiment about PDS Biotechnology dropped further into the ‘bearish’ territory (32/100), while message volume remained at the ‘extremely low’ level over the past 24 hours.PDSB's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:27 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
After the company released its earnings report, HC Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis lowered the firm’s price target to $13 from $21 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.
A Stocktwits user, however, expressed optimism on the company.
Another user opined that the results were “not as bad as predicted.”
PDSB shares have lost over 25% this year and over 65% over the past 12 months.
