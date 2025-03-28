Boeing Stock Rises On $240M Army Contract To Remanufacture Chinook Aircraft— Retail Bulls Stay Optimistic

Read Full Article

Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) traded in the green on Thursday after the company announced it won a $240 million contract from the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) to remanufacture five MH-47G Block II Chinook aircraft.

Boeing said the deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027 and highlighted that it expects to complete the entirety of the USASOAC Chinook fleet in early 2030.

The contract follows USASOAC’s acquisition of four MH-47G Block II aircraft in 2024. With the latest award, the Army now has a total of 51 MH-47G Block II aircraft under contract.

Boeing also stated that the MH-47G Block II heavy-lift helicopter improves the global reach of USASOAC capabilities.

“With a reinforced airframe, redesigned fuel tanks, state-of-the-art avionics and a design that enables future affordable modernization efforts, the aircraft is well positioned to fly for decades to come,” it said.

Boeing recently said that its production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) seekers, a key component for the Patriot air defense interceptor missiles, reached an all-time high in 2024.

The airplane manufacturer explained that the seeker component enables the most advanced interceptors used by the Patriot air defense system to identify, track, and defeat threats ranging from hostile aircraft to advanced ballistic and cruise missiles.

Boeing produces PAC-3 seekers for the U.S. Army and international partner nations as a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin.

Boeing shares rose over 4% in 2025 but have lost over 6% in the past 12 months.

