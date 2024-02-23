Madhubala death anniversary: 6 best films of the renowned actress

Entertainment
Madhubala portrayed the role of Anarkali in this historical drama and her performance, especially in the iconic song 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', is considered legendary.
In this classic comedy, Madhubala starred alongside her real-life husband, Kishore Kumar. Her portrayal of the feisty and independent woman, Renu, added charm to the film.
Madhubala gained recognition for her role as Kamini in this supernatural thriller. Her haunting beauty and captivating performance added to the film's allure.
This romantic comedy showcased Madhubala's versatility as an actress. Her portrayal of Anita, a modern and spirited woman, earned praise from audiences and critics alike.
In this suspense thriller, Madhubala starred opposite Ashok Kumar. Her performance as Edna, a nightclub singer caught in a web of intrigue, remains memorable.
Madhubala delivered a stellar performance as Shabnam in this musical drama. Her chemistry with co-star Bharat Bhushan and her portrayal of a poet's muse earned her acclaim.