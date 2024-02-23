Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Queen 2: Kangana Ranaut's next film script ready? Vikas Bahl spills beans

    Vikas Bahl revealed that the script for Kangana Ranaut starring Queen 2 has already been prepared. He also discusses why he didn't create the sequel sooner.

    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen' debuted a decade ago and became a sleeper smash. It debuted to rave reviews and has since grown into a cult favourite. A simple narrative of a girl who decides to go on her own honeymoon to Europe after being deserted by her fiancé the day before her wedding emerged as a groundbreaking feminist film, and it is still making its way to movie sites and discussion forums. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon.

    Since its premiere, fans have been waiting for an update on the sequel. After years of speculation, filmmaker Vikas Bahl finally disclosed last year that a sequel was in the works, with Kangana reprising her role as Rani. In response, she turned to Instagram and stated, ‘Yessss (sic)’.

    According to a news report, Vikas discussed the same he said, "It will be 10 years (March 07)  since Queen's debut, yet the number of individuals who continue to approach me about Queen 2 makes me feel like the film was just released yesterday! However, I am pleased to announce that we have finished writing our novel. "So, yes, the sequel should happen," he said.

    Vikas further stated that he feels the weight of expectations since Queen raised the bar too high. He was convinced that a sequel would be profitable, but he did not want to rush it and settle for a substandard story. "If I didn't feel the pressure of matching up to the expectations that people have from the sequel, I would have already made it four years back just for money," he told the audience.

    The Super 30 and Goodbye director said, "Na shohrat, na paisa, bas pyaar mein hi chal raha hai mera (laughs). Yes, I knew it would have provided me the money because Queen is a money spinner of sorts. But we were certain that we would not do it unless we had a tale as compelling as Queen's. It was a difficult assignment, so we waited."

    So, will there be a celebration on March 7 to honour Queen's tenth anniversary? "It will be a double celebration for me because Shaitaan will be released on March 9, two days after Queen's tenth anniversary," adds Vikas, whose upcoming horror thriller stars R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyothika. In addition, he is looking forward to the second season of his online sitcom, Sunflower, which will premiere on Zee5 on March 1.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 9:51 AM IST
