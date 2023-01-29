Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH

    While it is a painful moment for Rakhi Sawant, who is trying to deal with the loss of her mother, Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil was by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Rakhi Sawant was spotted at the Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital on Saturday ahead of her mom's final rites. She was guiding the van that was taking her mother's body to the graveyard for the funeral.

    Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Bheda, died after a long battle with cancer on Saturday. On Sunday, Rakhi and her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, were seen at the Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai to ensure and take care of the arrangements for her final rites.

    Rakhi had informed on Instagram that her mother would be buried at Oshiwara Christian Graveyard in Mumbai on Sunday.

    Rakhi and Adil walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the Cooper hospital ahead of her mom's final journey to the graveyard. Rakhi was in a white salwar suit. She also guided the van, which carried her mother's casket to the grave yard. A few near and dear ones were also along with them. A renowned bollywood paparazzo account has uploaded the video on his official Instagram handle.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Jaya died at around 9 pm on Saturday, according to Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist, and director of the CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, Juhu. She was 73. According to Deepak, Jaya had stage four endometrial cancer that had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. "She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here," said Deepak Joshi in his quote to a leading Indian wire agency.

    Besides, many B-town celebs and TV industry stars have also consoled the actress on this loss on her Instagram handle. Jackie Shroff wrote, "I feel your pain having lost my mom, dad, brother, their soul will always be with us." Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata wrote, "May God give you the strength and courage to bear this great loss of family. Om shanti! May her soul rest in peace." Gangubai Kathiawadi fame bollywood actor Shantanu Maheshwari adds, "Om Shanti." Sambhavna Seth said, "She is always there with you Rakhi … May God give you strength.. OM Shanti." TV star Nisha Rawal said, "My dear Rakhi, my heart reaches out to you! I have seen Aunty always dressed up beautifully with a smile. Seeing her this way broke my heart. I shall be praying for her peaceful journey. May God give you strength."

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
