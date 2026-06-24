Shankar Mahadevan is organising 'Anandam', a devotional music event featuring top singers like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Usha Uthup. The initiative aims to introduce devotional music to younger audiences and will be held in Mumbai on June 27.

Music composer Shankar Mahadevan is all set to come up with a devotional event, 'Anandam'that will bring together some of the country's most celebrated voices. Singers including Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Usha Uthup will perform at the event, promising a spiritually uplifting and memorable experience for the audience.

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A Confluence of Celebrated Voices

Speaking about bringing together a diverse line-up of singers and performers for India's first immersive Bhakti music experience, Mahadevan expressed gratitude to the artists who have joined the initiative. He said, "I'd like to thank my dear friends, all of them who have agreed. They're all so busy and they're all so popular, they're so huge in their own right, and they've agreed to be a part of Anandam because they also believe in the same."

Passing on Heritage to the Next Generation

Through Anandam, Mahadevan aims to introduce devotional music to younger audiences and inspire a deeper appreciation for the genre among the next generation. "For some reason, nowadays, with the young generation, devotional or spiritual music is reaching out to them and is creating a kind of joy and happiness, which is also a fantastic thing, and also, our great culture, our heritage, the great writings, our shlokas, our songs created thousands of years back, they are being brought out to the next generation. So, all in all, along with it being a great musical and devotional experience, it's also a responsibility where we are trying to pass on our culture and heritage to the next generation," he added.

The event will take place on June 27 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. (ANI)