Veteran Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote died of a heart attack at 62 while suffering a fatal heart attack during a film shoot in Udupi. Talikote's last rites will be held in Chikkasindagi village.

Raju Talikote, a popular Kannada actor and comedian, died at the age of 62 after having a heart attack while shooting a film in Udupi, Karnataka. His family verified the news, and political and cultural heavyweights expressed their sorrow. Raju Talikote, the director of Dharwad Rangayana, was well-known for his contributions to theatre and cinema. His demise has caused a big hole in the Kannada entertainment industry.

Raju Talikote's son, Bharat, said that his father had previously experienced a heart attack and was unable to recover from the most recent one. Bharat, while speaking with the media, stated, "Our father had two wives, but all of us have grown up together in harmony."

About Raju Talikote

Raju Talikote was born Rajesab Maktumsab Yankanchi in 1963 and grew up in Talikote before adopting the stage name that made him famous. His parents, both theatrical performers, directed the 'Shriguru Khasgateshwara Natya Sangha' drama group.

Raju began performing as a youngster but was forced to quit school after his parents died. Despite adversity, he upheld his family's theatrical history and established a solid reputation for stagecraft.

Raju Talikote Movies

Actor's first film was 'Hendathi Andare Hendathi.' He later emerged in several notable Kannada movies, including 'Manasare,' 'Pancharangi,' 'Rajadhani,' 'Lifeu Ishtene,' 'Alemari,' 'Myna,' 'Topiwala,' and 'Punjabi House.' He also participated in 'Bigg Boss Kannada' Season 7.

The actor was also known for writing plays for cassette recordings, with 'Kaliyugada Kuduka' achieving over 15,000 performances and across-the-board popularity in the 1990s.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar offered condolences to Thalikote's family. In an X post, the ‘45’ actor said, “The demise of Raju Thalikote, a senior theater artist and comedian, is an irreplaceable loss to the Kannada film industry. May his soul rest in peace. I pray that God grants strength to his family members to bear this sorrow.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also paid tribute, saying, “It is deeply saddening that renowned theatre actor, comedian, and Director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote, has passed away due to a heart attack. Having acted in several Kannada films and earned immense popularity, his demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry.”

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed deep sorrow, saying, "As a comedy actor, he had earned the love of the people through his plays, and he had also left his distinct mark in the film industry." He added, "His untimely passing while serving as the Director of Dharwad Rangayana is an irreparable loss to the field of art."

The family announced that the last rites would be held in Chikkasindagi village.