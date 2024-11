Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has bravely faced and outperformed Suriya's 'Kanguva' at the Karnataka box office.

Kanguva vs. Bhairathi: Who Won?

Kannada superstar Shivanna impressed with his cameo in 'Jailer'. Post its success, he's seen increased Tamil film offers, including potential roles in 'Thalapathy 69'.

Shivanna mentioned a missed opportunity. 'Kanguva', a pan-India film, faced competition from his 'Bhairathi Ranagal'. 'Kanguva' had high expectations and a wide Karnataka release.

Shivanna's 'Bhairathi Ranagal' clashed with 'Kanguva'. Released only in Karnataka due to theatre availability, it's the sequel to 2017's 'Mufti', remade in Tamil as 'Pathu Thala'.

'Bhairathi Ranagal', competing with 'Kanguva', has achieved significant success. While 'Kanguva' received negative reviews, 'Bhairathi Ranagal' garnered positive responses and strong box office earnings, with a Telugu release planned.

