Shiva Rajkumar's Health Update: Is Kannada actor suffering from cancer? Gets treatment in USA

News has emerged suggesting Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has cancer. This news has shocked not only Sandalwood but also South Indian film audiences.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar

Kannada film industry's famous actor, elder brother of Annavar, and politician Shiva Rajkumar is young and energetic even at 62. His fitness is impressive. However, shocking news has emerged. Fans are worried after learning about Shiva Rajkumar's possible cancer diagnosis.

Shiva Rajkumar was born and raised in Chennai. After training in film at the MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute in Chennai, he started his acting career in the Telugu film industry.

article_image2

Shiva Rajkumar's debut film 'Anand'

Shiva Rajkumar debuted as a child artist in the 1974 film 'Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam' and as a hero in the 1986 Kannada film 'Anand'. He won the Cine Express Award for Best New Actor for his first film and later established himself as an action hero in Telugu films. In recent years, he has been acting in Kannada and other South Indian language films.

article_image3

Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar made a significant impact playing Rajinikanth's friend Narasimha in 'Jailer'. He also has a key role in Dhanush's 'Captain Miller'. There are reports of him being in 'Thalapathy 69'. He also had a guest role in Balakrishna's 'Gautamiputra Satakarni' and will appear in a powerful role in Ram Charan's 'RC16'.

article_image4

Shiva Rajkumar, who has sung 20 songs

Shiva Rajkumar is also a renowned singer with over 20 songs to his credit. He currently has 6 films in progress. Amidst his busy schedule, news of his cancer and travel to America for treatment has caused a stir.

article_image5

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shiva Rajkumar

Addressing the news, Shiva Rajkumar said, 'It's true I have an illness and I'm going to America for treatment. But it's not cancer. The exact illness is yet to be determined. So, fans, don't worry. I'll return healthy.'

article_image6

Does Shiva Rajkumar have cancer?

Due to his travel to America for treatment, there are reports of Shiva Rajkumar withdrawing from his upcoming films. The news of his cancer, reported by webpage Anthony, has created a buzz in the film industry.

article_image7

Shiva Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar

There are unconfirmed reports of Shiva Rajkumar bequeathing his inherited wealth to an orphanage. A few years ago, his brother Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack while working out in the gym.

Kannada audiences, still recovering from Puneeth Rajkumar's demise, are shocked by the news about Shiva Rajkumar's health. Fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

