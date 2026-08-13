Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav announced his Bollywood debut in the 'Malamaal Weekly' sequel. He will be seen alongside a star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, and Riteish Deshmukh in the highly-anticipated film.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the much-awaited 'Malamaal Weekly' sequel. Elvish, in an X post, revealed his casting in the film alongside stars like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

"Malamaal Weekly 2 mein itne saare bade stars ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mil raha hai. Paresh ji, Rajpal ji, Ritesh bhai, Raveena ma'am, Shilpa ma'am... inse bohot kuch seekhne ko milega," he wrote. Malamaal Weekly 2 mein itne saare bade stars ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mil raha hai ❤️ Paresh ji, Rajpal ji, Ritesh bhai, Raveena ma’am, Shilpa ma’am… inse bohot kuch seekhne ko milega. 🙏✨ I’m truly grateful for this opportunity. ❤️ Bas umeed hai ki inse kuch seekh kar… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 13, 2026

Elvish Yadav Expresses Gratitude

Elvish Yadav also expressed gratitude for the opportunity as he added, "I'm truly grateful for this opportunity. Bas umeed hai ki inse kuch seekh kar aap sabko mujh par proud feel kara paun!"

In another tweet, Elvish reflected on his new journey in the film industry. "New film. New journey. I came from outside, I had no one in Bollywood. I rose from among you people, and your love has now brought me to the big screen. Whatever I am today, it's because of your love. And because of this very love, I am "MALAMAAL." Just keep the love going," he wrote.

Nayi film. Naya safar. ❤️ Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya. Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu.… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 13, 2026

Paresh Rawal Hints at Sequel

Earlier, Paresh Rawal shared a series of cryptic tweets, hinting at the sequel announcement.

माता लक्ष्मी चंचल हैं, वो कभी एक जगह नही टिकती , और उनका उल्लू पर सवार होना हमें सिखाता है— सिर्फ़ “मालामाल” होना काफ़ी नहीं है, थोड़ी बुद्धि और विवेक भी ज़रूरी है, वरना पैसा आते ही इंसान, पैसा संभालने के बजाय, खुद ही उल्लू बन जाता है। — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 12, 2026

About the Original 'Malamaal Weekly'

Released in 2006, 'Malamaal Weekly' featured a strong cast including Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani. The story follows Lilaram, played by Paresh Rawal, a lottery ticket seller in the poor village of Laholi. When one of the lottery tickets he sells wins a huge jackpot, Lilaram comes up with a plan to claim the prize for himself. What follows is a chain of funny situations and misunderstandings that keep movie buffs in stitches.

The film was based on the 1998 Irish movie 'Waking Ned.' Over the years, the story also inspired remakes in other languages, including the Telugu film 'Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw' (2006), the Kannada film 'Dakota Picture' (2012), and the Malayalam film 'Aamayum Muyalum' (2014). (ANI)