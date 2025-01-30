RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have sparked excitement with a cryptic Instagram post, hinting at a new project. Fans are eagerly speculating about their upcoming collaboration.
 

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 30, 2025, 8:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 8:46 AM IST

Bollywood couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa have sparked curiosity among fans with a cryptic post, hinting at an upcoming collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a silhouette of themselves against colourful lights, along with a caption that left fans guessing.

"Something special is brewing. Can't wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!" Patralekhaa further clarified any speculation by adding, "P.S: We are not becoming parents yet".

While the details remain under wraps, fans are eager to know what the couple is working on.RajKummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film CityLights in 2014.

The actor was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, released on October 11. The film also starred Triptii Dimri. RajKummar was also seen in Stree 2, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, will next be seen in Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi. The film will be released in theaters on April 11, the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule, bringing to life the inspiring journey of this iconic couple who championed equality and education in India.

ALSO READ IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday earn multiple nominations

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language RBA

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Priyadarshan turns 67: Akshay Kumar sends heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker RBA

Priyadarshan turns 67: Akshay Kumar sends heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker

PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in new baby bump pictures, fans react NTI

PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in new baby bump pictures, fans react

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Taapsee Pannu earn multiple nominations NTI

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday earn multiple nominations

Rozlyn Khan slams Hina Khan of using cancer journey for publicity stunt, says 'she is exaggerating it' RBA

Rozlyn Khan slams Hina Khan of using cancer journey for publicity stunt, says 'she is exaggerating it'

Recent Stories

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language RBA

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 specs price and must know details gcw

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 – Specs, price and must-know details

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

Washington DC plan crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others dmn

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others

Albela: A Sonic Journey Through Convention and Modernity By Yuvraj Singh

Albela: A Sonic Journey Through Convention and Modernity By Yuvraj Singh

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon