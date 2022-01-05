Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about fake extortion email of Rs 3 crore; read details here

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao warned his fans and followers about a fake mail sent using his name to extort Rs 3 crore. A few hours ago, the actor took to his Instagram story and posted a photo of the email.

Rajkummar shared a screenshot of the email and wrote, “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people.”

Rajkummar gave a glimpse of the mail which read, “Hi Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail. The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me a 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on January 6 for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail; regards, Rajkumar Rao. ”(SIC)

Last year, Rajkummar Rao married his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa in Chandigarh on November 15. On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has a few movies like Mr And Mrs Mahi, Badhaai Do, and other important projects like a suspense thriller HIT-The First Case with Sanya Malhotra.

