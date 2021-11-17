  • Facebook
    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Nov 17, 2021, 7:20 AM IST

    In a fairytale wedding, Bollywood’s newly-wedded couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied a knot on November 15. The wedding festivities were a close-knit affair, held at The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. 

    Patralekhaa has once mentioned Rajkummar being her 4 AM friend. From there, Rajkummar went on a journey of becoming her best friend, to boyfriend and now her husband.  Their love story is not yesterday’s affair; their love bloomed more than 10 years ago. The ‘Newton’ actor had first spoken to Patralekhaa during the release of one of her movies. In fact, there is also an instance wherein Rajkummar had taken on his social media to talk about how he saw Patralekhaa in an ad and wanted to meet her someday.

    On the other hand, Patralekhaa’s first memory of Rajkummar is quite hatke. Sharing a fun anecdote, she once recalled how she saw Rajkummar for the first time in the film LSD thought that the role of a weird guy that he played was his personality. Of course, the impression of Rajkummar wasn’t that great in Patralekhaa’s mind until she worked with him in ‘City Light’s - the movie that changed everything for the duo.

    There were also rumours that the who had an ugly spat in their building lobby, which were later quashed by Patralekhaa. However, the couple never let any rumours come in their way. Their love has always been evident through their social media posts as well. Now that they have embarked upon a new journey of their life together, we wish them nothing but happiness and love.

