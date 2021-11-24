  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patralekhaa’s white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart

    First Published Nov 24, 2021, 7:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Patralekhaa has shared a series of pictures from her engagement ceremony in which the actress is dressed in a dreamy white gown. Her photographs will surely make your heart skip a beat.

    Patralekhaa white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram account of Patralekhaa

    Patralekhaa is enjoying her newly wedded life with her husband, actor Rajkummar Rao. The two tied the knot on November 15 at The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh.

    Patralekhaa white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram account of Patralekhaa

    While their fans are still gushing over their adorable wedding photographs, Pratralekhaa has shared a fresh set of photographs from her engagement ceremony that will surely steal your heart.

    Patralekhaa white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram account of Patralekhaa

    Dressed in a white gown and a veil, Patralekhaa looks nothing less than a princess, straight out of a Hollywood film. She completed her look with a diamond necklace, statement earrings and a bracelet. While Patralekhaa looked like a Goddess in the white gown on her engagement day, Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a white Kurta, paired with a white jacket.

    ALSO READ: From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Patralekhaa white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram account of Jade_bymk

    Patralekhaa’s white gown was designed by ‘Jade by Monica and Karishma’. The designer duo, on their social media account, has also shared a small video of the making of Patralekhaa’s white gown which shows the intricate detailing that went into it.

    Patralekhaa white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram account of Patralekhaa

    Soon after Patralekhaa shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, comments with ‘heart’ emoticons started pouring in. Rajkummar Rao dropped a small but mushy comment on her post, calling her his love.

    Patralekhaa white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram account of Jade_bymk

    Other celebrities also could not resist from commenting on Patralekhaa’s dreamy pictures. Bhumi Pednekar, Preity Zinta and Farah Khan were some of the many celebrities who showered their love on the newly wedded bride.

    Patralekhaa white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart drb

    Image courtesy: Instagram account of Jade_bymk

    Pratralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao’s wedding was a close-knit affair. Their close friends and family attended the wedding festivities which were held in Chandigarh. From the film industry, renowned faces such as Anurag Basu, Hansal Mehta, and Farah Khan had attended their wedding. The couple, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, dated for over a decade after which they decided to get married. The two actors have worked together in ‘City Lights’. The wedding is one of the most-talked-about weddings in the film industry.

    ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan slays in white, Ahan Shetty and more rock in black today [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan slays in white, Ahan Shetty and more rock in black today [PHOTOS]

    Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, it was a starry day in Mumbai (photos) drb

    Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, it was a starry day in Mumbai (photos)

    Is Priyanka Chopra expecting read details inside to know what the actor has to say drb

    Is Priyanka Chopra ‘expecting’? Read details inside to know what the actor has to say

    Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh mushy picture from Eiffel Tower is picture of the year says Tony Kakkar

    Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s mushy picture from Eiffel Tower is ‘picture of the year’, says Tony Kakkar

    Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Milsestones in the reckoning during Test series-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: These milestones can be achieved during the Test series

    Sara Ali Khan slays in white, Ahan Shetty and more rock in black today [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan slays in white, Ahan Shetty and more rock in black today [PHOTOS]

    Viral Beggar donates Rs 10,000 for Hanuman temple construction in Karnataka-ycb

    Viral: Beggar donates Rs 10,000 for Hanuman temple construction in Karnataka

    List of richest candidates for Council polls scheduled in Karnataka-ycb

    List of richest candidates for Council polls scheduled in Karnataka

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22 (Statistical Preview): A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5): Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon