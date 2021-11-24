Patralekhaa’s white gown photos from engagement ceremony with Rajkummar will steal your heart

Patralekhaa has shared a series of pictures from her engagement ceremony in which the actress is dressed in a dreamy white gown. Her photographs will surely make your heart skip a beat.

Patralekhaa is enjoying her newly wedded life with her husband, actor Rajkummar Rao. The two tied the knot on November 15 at The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh.

While their fans are still gushing over their adorable wedding photographs, Pratralekhaa has shared a fresh set of photographs from her engagement ceremony that will surely steal your heart.

Dressed in a white gown and a veil, Patralekhaa looks nothing less than a princess, straight out of a Hollywood film. She completed her look with a diamond necklace, statement earrings and a bracelet. While Patralekhaa looked like a Goddess in the white gown on her engagement day, Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a white Kurta, paired with a white jacket. ALSO READ: From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

Patralekhaa’s white gown was designed by ‘Jade by Monica and Karishma’. The designer duo, on their social media account, has also shared a small video of the making of Patralekhaa’s white gown which shows the intricate detailing that went into it.

Soon after Patralekhaa shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, comments with ‘heart’ emoticons started pouring in. Rajkummar Rao dropped a small but mushy comment on her post, calling her his love.

Other celebrities also could not resist from commenting on Patralekhaa’s dreamy pictures. Bhumi Pednekar, Preity Zinta and Farah Khan were some of the many celebrities who showered their love on the newly wedded bride.

