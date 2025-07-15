The much-awaited trailer release date for Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' has been revealed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the film.

Everyone is waiting for the release of South star Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie. The makers had shared Rajinikanth's look related to the film long back, since then there have been discussions about the film. Meanwhile, the latest update related to the film has come to the fore. According to reports, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has officially announced that the trailer of his most awaited Rajinikanth starrer film Coolie will be released on August 2. Let us tell you that Rajinikanth is also famous by the name of Thalaivar. The film will release in theaters worldwide on August 14. Let us tell you that Aamir Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in the film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj made revelations about the film Coolie

Recently in an interview, director Lokesh Kanagaraj made some special revelations regarding the promotion strategy of the film Coolie. Emphasizing the minimal marketing of the film, he said, "I want to give a trailer and then a film. Anything more than that can happen." Regarding the trailer of the film Coolie, releasing on August 2, he said that it is a commercial entertaining movie, which has been made entirely for the entertainment of the audience. Let us tell you that the film Coolie is an action-thriller movie, which has been produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu's V Creations. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The film also has an item number by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Workfront

Apart from Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj has revealed that after completing Kaithi 2, he will team up with Aamir Khan to make a big action film, which will be for a global audience. He said that it will be a Hindi film. Regarding Aamir Khan, he said that he is very similar to Kamal sir. He said, "I can't say that it will be a superhero film, but it will be the biggest action film of my lineup." Let us tell you that Lokesh will enter Hindi cinema through this film. He also talked about planning a sequel to Vikram and a standalone film based on Surya's breakout character Rolex in the LCU. At the same time, regarding the sequel of the film Leo and Master, he said that he will be able to make the film only if Thalapathy Vijay agrees.