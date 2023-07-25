Rajinikanth Vs Dhyan Sreenivasan: Malayalam film 'Jailer' to clash with Tamil movie 'Jailer' on August 10

Not only is there a name dispute, but it is also officially Jailer against Jailer. The release date for the Malayalam film 'Jailer' has been announced. Rajinikanth's film will now compete with Dhyan.

The South Indian film industry, famed for its lively narrative and legendary personalities, has lately become entangled in a dispute that piqued moviegoers' interest throughout the country. The conflict centres on two films titled 'Jailer,' one starring the iconic actor Rajinikanth and the other directed by Malayalam director Sakkir Madathil. The lead in the Malayalam film 'Jailer' is Dhyan Sreenivasan. The Malayalam film 'Jailer' makers have announced that it would also be released on August 10.

Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer,' starring Rajinikanth, will be released in cinemas on August 10, 2023. The film's cast includes Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, and Vinayakan. In contrast, Sakkir Madathil's 'Jailer' is a Malayalam film starring Dhyan Sreenivasan. The creators revealed the official release date on July 24. Not only do their names clash, but their release dates do as well. Sakkir's 'Jailer' will also be released on August 10.

Madathil claims to have registered the title 'Jailer' with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in August 2021, months before the Tamil film's title was announced. He has asked Sun Pictures, the production firm behind Rajinikanth's film, to consider renaming it in Malayalam to avoid misunderstanding and potential harm to both ventures.

On the other hand, Sun Pictures has denied this request and plans to proceed with the same title. They have also petitioned the Madras High Court on this issue. Madathil has filed a counter-claim in court, with a hearing planned for August 2.

This topic has spurred debate about the need for clear communication and intellectual property protection in the film business. Despite the current legal dispute, both films are still scheduled for release.

The fans highly anticipate the release of both 'Jailer' flicks. It remains to be seen how this disagreement is settled and how it will affect the Malayalam cinema industry.