Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: Actress shares lovely photos from her vacay (Photos)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu amazed fans with her new haircut as she shared a video that never went viral on social media. During the weekend, the actress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now taking a sabbatical from acting, surprised her fans on Monday with lovely images from her Bali holiday. In recent social media images, Samantha may have a good time in the tropical paradise. She stunned admirers with her new hairstyle on Sunday. She shaved her lengthy hair and revealed a new look.

Samantha used to her own Instagram account to share a series of images of herself standing among the foliage. She is dressed in a short white jumpsuit and a Dream Girl cap. In her new look, the actress looks gorgeous. The actress is looking stunning in her new look. The caption reads, “Mornings like these.” Fans were complimenting her. One of the fans wrote, “You’re Nailing it Everything.. Everyday Sam.” Another wrote, ‘Beautiful girl roaming beautiful places.”

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: Fitness secrets of the singer-actress

Samantha's video showcased her at the beach. She sported a green halter-neck shirt and showed off her new short hair. Samantha tagged her hairstylist in the video she shared. Hansika Motwani commented, “Beautiful as always.” Singer Sophie Choudry called her, “Gorgeous girl and bestest.”

Samantha has reportedly opted not to sign any Telugu, Tamil, or Bollywood films after finishing Citadel India and Kushi, and has even returned the advance money to the producers. As a result, the actress is expected to "lose a significant amount of money during this period," according to Great Andhra.com.

She made news lately when it was disclosed that she would take a break from acting to focus on her health. She has an autoimmune disorder called myositis and is receiving medical therapy. The actress has completed her filming for Citadel India, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The forthcoming movie is an Indian remake of the American spy thriller Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Also Read: Sunny Leone on Mia Khalifa's statement on 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative'; here's what she said

In her upcoming Telugu film, Kushi, she will also appear with Vijay Deverakonda. Shiv Nirvana directs the romantic comedy, which will be released in theatres this September.