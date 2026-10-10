Superstar Rajinikanth is back as Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2, hitting screens on October 15. You can book your advance tickets right now across India. Kerala fans, your ticket windows open tomorrow morning at 10 AM.

Advance ticket bookings for Rajinikanth's highly anticipated 'Jailer 2', directed by Nelson, are officially open. Fans can grab their tickets through various booking apps right now. Kerala fans have to wait just a bit longer. Ticket bookings in Kerala will kick off tomorrow at 10 AM. The movie is hitting the big screens on October 15. Kerala theaters will host the first shows early morning at 6 AM. Sree Gokulam Movies, owned by Gokulam Gopalan, bagged the distribution rights for a record price. They are planning an all-time record release across the state.

Kalanithi Maran is producing the film under the Sun Pictures banner. Sree Gokulam Movies is handling the Karnataka distribution as well. Dream Big Films has stepped in as the distribution partner for Kerala. Fans have massive expectations for 'Jailer 2' since Rajinikanth is returning as the iconic Muthuvel Pandian after the blockbuster success of the first part.

The sequel brings back familiar faces from the first part while introducing a fresh lineup of stars. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, who made killer cameo appearances in the original, are returning for the second installment. The trailer showed Mohanlal in a pure mass look, and this has totally hyped up the Malayali audience.

The new trailer hints that the second part will be a massive action entertainer on a much bigger canvas. The star-studded cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, and Hakeem Shajahan. The trailer also gave a sneak peek of Suraj playing a crucial villain character named Dileep.

Nelson Dilipkumar handles the writing and direction. Kalanithi Maran is the producer under the Sun Pictures banner. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer, while R. Nirmal takes care of editing. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Dr. K. Kiran is the production designer, and Chethan D'Souza choreographed the action sequences. Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez are the costume designers. Suren G handled the sound mix, and he teamed up with S. Alagiakoothan for sound design. Andreas Brueckl is the colorist, with Annapurna Studios serving as the DI Lab. Santhosh Raju is the VFX producer. Pattanam Rasheed and C. Harinath did the makeup. V. Sithirasu captured the stills, and Kabilan Chelliah did the publicity design. D. Ramesh Kuchirayar and R. S. Suresh Maniyan are the production controllers. Sunil Reddy is the executive producer, and Sabari is the PRO.