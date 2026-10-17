The BMC has partially demolished a Juhu property owned by actor Ajay Devgn over alleged unauthorised construction. Devgn's team clarified the property is not his residence but a rented one, and they are complying with all BMC guidelines.

Following the partial demolition of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's property in Juhu by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the actor's team has clarified that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished parts of Devgn’s property in Mumbai’s Juhu area over an alleged unauthorised construction, according to information provided by the civic body.

Ajay Devgn's Team Issues Clarification

Following reports of the demolition, Ajay Devgn's office issued a clarification which reads, "We would like to clarify that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out. We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out."

BMC's Action on Unauthorised Construction

BMC carried out the partial demolition, the civic body issued a notice on September 10, 2026, directing that the construction work be stopped immediately and the necessary documents along with permissions be submitted. According to the BMC, the alleged unauthorised work at the bungalow included internal alterations, partition walls, windows and other construction activities that were reportedly being carried out without the required approvals.

The civic body said it proceeded with the demolition of certain portions of the property after the work allegedly continued despite the notice issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The BMC’s action concerns alleged violations of construction rules at the actor’s Juhu property. The civic body had directed those responsible to halt the work and produce the relevant permissions and documents.

Ajay Devgn on the Work Front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller franchise 'Drishyam' continues its strong theatrical run, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the third and final instalment hit cinemas on October 2 and has garnered largely positive reviews, with critics praising its performances, gripping suspense and unexpected twists. (ANI)