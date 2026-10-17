Akshay Kumar and Raashii Khanna were spotted shooting a song for their upcoming comedy directed by Anees Bazmee in Mussoorie and Landour. This marks their first on-screen collaboration. Janhvi Kapoor is also reportedly shooting in Nainital.

Akshay Kumar and Raashii Khanna were spotted shooting for their upcoming film in Mussoorie and the Landour area in Uttarakhand on Friday. Akshay Kumar and Raashii Khanna are reportedly shooting a song for their upcoming comedy film, which is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Raashi Khanna on the big screen.

According to the photos shared by DIPR Uttarakhand, Akshay was seen strolling in a market with Raashi. In another, the 'Khiladi' actor was spotted riding a bike on a bridge. According to DIPR Uttarakhand, several major film projects are currently being shot in the state, with Akshay Kumar filming in Mussoorie and the Landour area, while Janhvi Kapoor is shooting in Nainital.

Uttarakhand: A Rising Film Destination

The arrival of major film projects is expected to further strengthen Uttarakhand’s image as a film-friendly destination while creating opportunities to boost tourism and local economic activities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand offers immense potential for filmmaking due to its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and diverse geographical landscapes.

The state government is working to establish Uttarakhand as a major film-shooting destination, with a particular focus on providing necessary facilities to filmmakers, simplifying shooting permissions and creating opportunities for local talent.

The Chief Minister said film shoots not only help popularise the state’s tourist destinations but also generate new employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth, artists, technicians, hoteliers, transport operators and other service providers. He added that the government is committed to integrating film tourism with the state’s economy and increasing the participation of local communities.

Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024

Under the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024, the state government is working to create a conducive environment to encourage film production. Efforts are underway to simplify and expedite shooting permissions through a single-window clearance system. Under the prescribed procedure, shooting permissions are facilitated within seven days, making it easier for filmmakers to coordinate with various government departments, as per DIPR Uttarakhand.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film 'Haiwaan' which was directed by Priyadarshan and also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The movie underperformed at the box office. (ANI)