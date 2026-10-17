Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to invite him to the wedding reception of their daughter, SRH CEO Kavya Maran, with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, to be held in Chennai.

The Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills to invite him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. Kavya Maran is set to marry the ace music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The wedding reception is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) shared glimpses of the interaction between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Sun Group Chairman and his wife on X.

They wrote, "Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21."

Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026

About the Groom-to-be

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander recently composed music for Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer 2' which hit theatres on October 15. It was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. It also included cameos of Mohanlal, Sivakumar, Jacky Shroff, Vidya Balan and Hrithik Roshan in the movie. The film is currently running in the theatres.

About the Bride-to-be

As for Kavya Maran, she is the CEO of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by the Sun Group, founded by her father, Kalanithi Maran. SRH won the IPL in 2016 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)