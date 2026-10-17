Veteran Tamil music composer Deva, known for his 'Gaana' songs, has passed away. DMK chief MK Stalin paid tribute, recalling his work with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and how he carved a unique path in an era dominated by Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

Veteran Tamil music composer Deva, renowned for his ‘Gaana’ songs, has passed away on Saturday. Remembering the veteran music composer, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his tributes on X.

MK Stalin's Heartfelt Tribute

“I was deeply shocked to hear the news of the passing of 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva. Deva possessed a pure, guileless heart, entirely free from jealousy, deceit, or cunning. He was instrumental in bringing the 'Gaana' genre into mainstream film music—to such an extent that the term 'Gaana' became synonymous with Deva himself. Coming from a simple rural background to Chennai, he rose to become one of the leading music directors in the South Indian film industry, serving as an inspiration to many. He composed music for films featuring all the top superstars, playing a pivotal role in their success,” Stalin wrote. https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2111349278774095901

Homage to Iconic Collaborations

In a homage to Deva’s music legacy and his collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth, Stalin further added, “In particular, his collaborations with Superstar Rajinikanth—in films like Annamalai, Baashha, and Arunachalam—produced massive hits. The enduring impact of his work is evident in the fact that, even today, Rajinikanth’s name appears on screen accompanied by Deva’s music. There is likely not a single auto-rickshaw stand in Tamil Nadu where the song "Naan Autokkaran" has not been played. He also left his mark on the comedic films of the legendary Kamal Haasan, such as Avvai Shanmugi and Panchathanthiram. Beyond his work with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Deva also delivered numerous hits for 'Captain' Vijayakanth, including the song ‘Paasamulla Pandiyare.’”

The former Tamil Nadu CM noted how the late music composer carved his own path, achieving great success. “Even during an era dominated by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja on one side and the musical phenomenon A.R. Rahman on the other, Deva carved out his own unique path and achieved great success. Beyond being a master of music, he was known by everyone who interacted with him as a truly kind-hearted person,” he added.

Stalin also arrived at Deva’s residence in Chennai‘s T Nagar to pay his final tributes. https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2111367884744380743

A Musical Legacy Spanning 400 Films

The late music composer Deva predominantly worked in Tamil cinema, making music for more than 400 films. He also composed music for Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Deva famously composed the iconic title card music for superstar Rajinikanth, which has been consistently used for the actor’s film introductions. Deva was born on November 20, 1950. (ANI)