Rajinikanth steps back into the shoes of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian for Jailer 2. The recent trailer clearly showcased the massive action world around his character. The movie shows Muthuvel Pandian clashing with the most brutal villains of the underworld. Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal will impress the audience with their powerful screen presence. Anirudh is composing the music for this film. The director has given major importance to heavy action sequences alongside the huge star cast.