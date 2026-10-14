Ahead of 'Jailer 2' release, Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional banner in Chennai, while fans in Madurai performed special temple rituals like 'mann soru' and 'angapradakshinam' praying for the superstar's health and the film's success.

As superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ gears up for its worldwide release on October 15, his daughter and director Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional LED banner in Chennai, while fans in Madurai performed special temple rituals praying for the film’s success and the actor’s good health and long life.

At Kashi Theatre in Chennai, Soundarya attended the banner unveiling event as a special guest and joined fans in dancing to a song from the first instalment of ‘Jailer’ to celebrate the sequel’s release.

Devotional Rituals by Fans in Madurai

At the Veyil Vandha Amman Temple in Tirupparankundram, the fans performed special rituals, including mann soru, a practice of eating food directly from the ground as part of a religious vow, and angapradakshinam, in which devotees roll their bodies around the temple premises as an act of devotion.

The fans prayed for ‘Jailer 2’ to emerge as a blockbuster and expressed their devotion to Rajinikanth, fondly known as Thalaivar.

Creative Fan Tributes

Rajinikanth's fans also created Navaratri Kolu at Rajini Temple featuring over 230 iconic film characters.

About 'Jailer 2'

‘Jailer 2’ is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film follows the success of the first instalment, raising expectations among fans ahead of its release. The film is set to hit theatres on October 15. (ANI)