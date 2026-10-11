In the advance booking collection for Jailer 2, the film starring Rajinikanth has amassed ₹20 crore for its opening weekend,four days before its release.

It's only been a day since advance bookings for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 went global, and the picture is already breaking records at a dizzying speed. The mass-action thriller has already reached the ₹20-crore barrier in pre-sales, with four days to go until its release. All indicators point to a blockbuster opening for Rajinikanth's film, which releases next week.

Jailer 2: Advance Booking Update

Advance reservations for Jailer 2 commenced in India on October 10. They began in certain overseas regions the day before. Advance reservations in Kerala began a day later, on October 11, in the morning. Despite this uneven start, Jailer 2 had a spectacular pre-sales debut. On October 11 (Sunday), advance reservations for the film exceeded ₹20 crore globally. International collections led the way, with over $2 million in pre-sales already.

Despite few advance bookings in India, the film grossed over ₹4 crore on Saturday. Day 1 advance bookings generated over ₹3.53 crore gross in pre-sales. As projected, Tamil Nadu accounts for over 90% of all pre-sales in India. Chennai alone generated ₹1.63 crore in pre-sales for Jailer 2. The whole figure will rise after advance bookings begin in Kerala today (October 11) and throughout the rest of the country, including Malayalam and Hindi-dubbed versions. Rajinikanth's films are not widely distributed in India, yet they do well outside of Tamil Nadu. The presence of actors from several industries in Jailer 2 - including a suspected Hrithik Roshan cameo - may well propel this picture into pan-India territory.

All About Jailer 2

In Jailer 2, Nelson Dilipkumar returns as the film's writer and director. Kalanithi Maran produces it under the banner Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa. Mammootty and Shiva Rajkumar make cameo appearances, as they did in the first chapter. When the teaser was released, many were certain Hrithik Roshan would appear, since the creators promised a fresh cameo with a silhouette. However, there is no proof on this.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the soundtrack for the film, which opens on October 15. The film is UA 16+ certified and has a duration of 2 hours and 45 minutes.