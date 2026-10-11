Neha Dhupia, appearing on Bigg Boss 20, thanked Salman Khan for his recent stand against paparazzi taking inappropriate photos of actresses. She praised him for using his influential voice to address the issue of privacy for female celebrities.

Neha Dhupia praised Salman Khan for speaking out against paparazzi taking inappropriate pictures of actresses during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20.’ The actress thanked the Bollywood star for raising the issue and using his voice to make people listen. Neha appeared on the show on Saturday along with fellow Roadies Rising gang leaders Abhishek Malhan, Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singha. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

During the episode, Neha told Salman that she had been wanting to thank him for the past two to three weeks but had not found an opportunity to do so. She praised him for taking a stand on an issue that affects actresses and their privacy. “You are such a great voice, sir; thank you for saying all those things. You know there are very few voices that can reach as many people as you can. When you say it, it makes the world listen. The stand you took was one that demanded a response. Thank you for doing that,” Neha said.

What Salman Khan Said

A few weeks ago, Salman had spoken against paparazzi taking inappropriate pictures of actresses. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor questioned the practice of taking pictures of women from behind without considering whether they were comfortable with it. “They take a shot from behind, which none of the heroines like. There must be a few who would allow that, but what about the rest who don’t like it?….Even my own niece was walking, and this shot was taken from behind. Why? And then they captioned it as, ‘Guess Who?’” Salman had said.

Manish Goel Enters as Wildcard Contestant

Meanwhile, the latest episode also saw television actor Manish Goel enter the Bigg Boss 20 house as the season’s first wildcard contestant. Manish, who was recently seen in the television show Anupamaa, entered the house and shared some advice with the contestants about their game.

The actor has been part of the television industry for over two decades.