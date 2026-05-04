Megastar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush congratulated TVK chief Vijay on a historic win in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. TVK won 93 seats and leads on 14, marking a potential shift in the state's politics, long dominated by DMK and AIADMK.

Following TVK's strong performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, megastar Rajinikanth conveyed his best wishes to party chief Vijay. In a post on X, Rajinikanth wrote, "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections."

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Actor Dhanush also congratulated Vijay over his historic win in his debut elections. "My heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Vijay sir and the Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam, who, having come to the field and contested in their very first election, have earned the immense support and love of the people of Tamil Nadu and are set to form the government," he posted.

TVK by the Numbers

According to the latest ECI data, TVK has won 93 seats and is leading on 14 seats. DMK has won 47 seats and is leading on 13 while the AIADMK has won 41 seats and is leading on six seats.

A Historic Shift in State Politics

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate. TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, with Tamil Nadu having witnessed for decades alternate governments led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).