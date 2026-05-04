Actress Sadia Khateeb discusses her upcoming film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' with Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma. She calls it more than a comedy, stating it has a deep message, and describes her experience on the family-like set as 'delightful.'

Actress Sadia Khateeb opened up about her experience in the upcoming film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', which also stars Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma in the lead roles. While talking to ANI, Sadia Khateeb called 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' more than a comedy film, which carries an important message. "I remember the entire journey of this film. This has been the most beautiful journey of my personal career. Just shooting this film has been the most delightful experience for me because of all the co-stars I got an opportunity to work with, because of the technicians, our director and everyone who was present on the film set. They made this film not feel like we were working but felt like an atmosphere of a family," said Sadia Khateeb.

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A Film with a Deep Message

"This film is more than just a comedy; it's a story of a message. People are not understanding this after watching the trailer, but when you watch it, you will understand that this film gives you a very deep message which will resonate with everyone in this world," said Sadia Khateeb.

A 'Refreshing' Change of Pace

The actress has earlier worked in films like 'Shikara' and 'The Diplomat', which were intense dramas, as the former was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, while the latter was a political thriller film. Khateeb calls her experience in Daadi Ki Shaadi "refreshing", contrary to her prior experience in the industry. "The three films I did before this were very intense. I can say so, and as an actor, we feel like we are acting, but at the end of the day, we are humans. This character, when it came to me it was completely different from whatever I have portrayed so far in my last three films. It was very refreshing," said Sadia Khateeb.

About 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' also stars Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the lead role. The movie will release in theatres on May 8, 2026. (ANI)