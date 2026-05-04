Actor Esha Gupta marked 14 years since her Bollywood debut in the 2012 film 'Jannat 2'. She shared the film's poster on Instagram, expressing gratitude. The movie, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, also starred Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda.

Actor Esha Gupta has marked a special milestone, celebrating 14 years of her 2012 film 'Jannat 2', featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead. In an Instagram post, Esha shared the film's poster and revisited the film, further expressing gratitude. "JANNAT2. May 4th, 14 years, to when this beautiful dream became true. To all the incredible people who I owe it all," she wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

A sequel to Emraan Hashmi's original 'Jannat' movie, the second instalment was directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Featuring Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles, the film follows a Delhi arms dealer Sonu Dilli (Hashmi), who finds himself in a fix when he agrees to help the cop Pratap Raghuvanshi (Hooda) in bringing down the city's corrupt gun trade.

Esha Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Jannat 2', even earned a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Following her debut in 2012, Esha Gupta went on to feature in a number of films, including 'Raaz 3D', 'Humshakals' and 'Rustom'. Esha has also been a part of music videos like 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', 'Ishq Mera', and 'Maniac'.

Esha Gupta on the 'Female Gaze' in Cinema

Esha Gupta recently attended the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026. Speaking at the festival, Esha shared her thoughts on the growing influence of the female gaze in modern storytelling. She expressed that women have always had a pivotal role in shaping cinema, adding that the concept of the female gaze has existed since the beginning of time.

"Female gaze started when the earth was made," Esha said, adding, "Without women, there wouldn't have been any reproduction or continuity. It's incredible that the IFFD is focusing on this theme because it celebrates the very core of what women bring to cinema."

The actress also highlighted the need to amplify the voices of female storytellers and creators, stressing the importance of offering them a platform to tell their stories from a unique perspective. "It's important that women are recognised for their contributions, and I believe festivals like IFFD are the perfect platform to celebrate and encourage their storytelling," she added. (ANI)