Actor Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have joyfully announced the birth of their third child, a son named Nautas Madden. Madden shared the news on Instagram, expressing the couple's happiness and gratitude for their growing family.

Washington DC [US], May 4 (ANI): Actor Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Nautas Madden, according to E! News. The announcement was made by Madden on Instagram on May 4, as he shared the couple's joy at expanding their family.

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"Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden," he wrote. "Welcome to the world Son!! We love life with our family--our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!! Having a blast, sending all our best wishes--the Madden Family," according to E! News. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden)

Diaz reacted to the post with a series of red heart emojis. The couple already share daughter Raddix, 6, and son Cardinal, 2.

A Decade of Growth

The latest milestone comes after Diaz reflected on their relationship during an appearance on the Artist Friendly podcast hosted by Joel Madden in 2024, according to E! News. "The thing that I'm most grateful for in my life is our marriage and our family," she said.

"You know how much we've grown over the last decade together and how much we've accomplished. I don't know how either one of us would have done that without one another," according to E! News. Diaz also credited her husband for helping her embrace the present. "He really helped me figure that out," she said. "We balance each other."

Mutual Admiration

Madden, for his part, has often expressed admiration for his wife. In a 2025 Instagram post, he wrote, "This is my QUEEN. I celebrate this BAD ASS WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover," according to E! News.

"Every year only gets more fulfilling," he added. "It's special. Never perfect--always real--always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die... what a beautiful life--I am GRATEFUL," according to E! News.

Diaz's Return to the Spotlight

Diaz, known for films like Charlie's Angels and Any Given Sunday, recently returned to the spotlight after a decade-long break from acting. (ANI)