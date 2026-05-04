Following a historic electoral shift, PM Narendra Modi celebrated at the BJP HQ dressed in traditional Bengali finery. His attire, including a kurta and dhoti, was a cultural tribute marking wins in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry.

Modi's Sartorial Tribute to Bengal

In a powerful blend of political triumph and cultural symbolism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the BJP headquarters into a sea of celebration on Monday, marking a historic electoral shift with a poignant sartorial tribute to the East. Following a landslide victory in West Bengal and decisive wins for the NDA in Assam and Puducherry, the Prime Minister's attire became the focal point of a "historic and unprecedented" day for the saffron party.

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PM Modi, renowned for using fashion as a vessel for social and political messaging, arrived at the national capital dressed in traditional Bengali finery. The ensemble was more than just a costume; it was a gesture of cultural integration. A classic white kurta paired with a traditional dhoti. In a nod to authentic regional styling, the Prime Minister tucked the end of his dhoti into his kurta pocket, a nuanced detail that resonated with Bengali traditions. An embroidered scarf featuring dotted designs synonymous with the region's textile heritage, draped prominently to complete the look.

Adding authenticity to the look, Modi tucked the end of his dhoti into his kurta pocket, a nuanced detail often associated with traditional Bengali dressing. He also sported a embroidered angavastram (scarf) adorned with dotted designs, a fabric pattern widely recognised in the region, further reflecting a cultural nod to the state.

Modi's choice of outfit was seen as a gesture acknowledging Bengal's identity following the party's electoral success.

'Historic, Unprecedented Day': PM Modi on Poll Wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's strong performance in the West Bengal assembly polls and NDA's victories in Assam and Puducherry and said the "day is historic, unprecedented".

Addressing party workers at the party headquarters here after the results and trends showed BJP heading for a sweeping victory in West Bengal and NDA's strong wins in Assam and Puducherry, PM Modi said the result marks trust in the politics of performance. "Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today," he said."

PM Lauds Party Workers' Efforts

As a party worker, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today is a special day in many ways. It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust. Trust in India's great democracy. Trust in the politics of performance... Trust in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'," he added.

The Prime Minister lauded party workers for their work and said these were the first assembly polls with Nitin Nabin as party chief. "Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam... I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom," he said. "These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory," he added.

Encouraging Results in By-Elections

The Prime Minister said the results of various by-elections today were also very encouraging."In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory," he said.

Counting of votes was taken up today for assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. BJP has also improved its performance in Keralam. (ANI)