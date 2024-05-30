Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajinikanth begins his annual spiritual journey to Kedarnath and Badrinath

    After visiting the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth travelled from Chennai to Dehradun to begin his Himalayan trek. The legendary actor spoke to a news agency at Dehradun airport about his spiritual trip.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    After visiting the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Rajinikanth flew from Chennai to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to begin his trip. The iconic actor discussed his spiritual journey with ANI at the Dehradun airport. 

    Rajinikanth told ANI, “Every year I used to get new experiences that make me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences.” Furthermore, the 'Lal Salaam' actor revealed why these travels are essential to him. "Spirituality is essential for every human being. "Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquilly, and it all starts with believing in God," he said.

    Rajinikanth previously obtained the UAE's Golden Visa from the Department of Culture and Tourism. A video of the 'Jailer' actor praising the Abu Dhabi government and MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, is now doing the rounds on social media. During his vacation, the actor paid a visit to the famed Abu Dhabi Mandir.

    Meanwhile, he just completed filming for filmmaker TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'. The film will release in cinemas in October 2024. Rajinikanth will soon begin filming for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'. 

