WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna received major criticism on social media when a video of him shoving actress Anjali away at an event appeared online. Balakrishna was a special guest at a pre-release event for Anjali's next film 'Gangs of Godavari', which also stars Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty. In a video that has gone viral on Reddit, Balakrishna is seen pushing Anjali aside on stage because she couldn't hear him.

The video

Balakrishna's move visibly stunned Neha, Anjali's co-star, and however, Anjali took it in stride and began to chuckle. However, it is unclear what the seasoned actor addressed Anjali before pulling her away from the stage. Anjali has had performance-oriented parts in various blockbuster Tamil and Telugu films, including 'Angaadi Theru', 'Engaeyum Eppothum', 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu', and 'Geethanjali'.

Netizens react

While Anjali seems unconcerned with the encounter, netizens are outraged with Balakrishna and called him out for being "disrespectful" to women. A user commented, "It's crazy how so many people give him a free pass by saying shit like 'it's just balayya.'" Another wrote, "A talented actress was treated like shit."

