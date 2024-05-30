Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react

    Nandamuri Balakrishna attended the film 'Gangs of Godavari' event as a special guest where he was seen pushing actress Anjali.

    WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 30, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna received major criticism on social media when a video of him shoving actress Anjali away at an event appeared online. Balakrishna was a special guest at a pre-release event for Anjali's next film 'Gangs of Godavari', which also stars Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty. In a video that has gone viral on Reddit, Balakrishna is seen pushing Anjali aside on stage because she couldn't hear him.

    The video

    Balakrishna's move visibly stunned Neha, Anjali's co-star, and however, Anjali took it in stride and began to chuckle. However, it is unclear what the seasoned actor addressed Anjali before pulling her away from the stage. Anjali has had performance-oriented parts in various blockbuster Tamil and Telugu films, including 'Angaadi Theru', 'Engaeyum Eppothum', 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu', and 'Geethanjali'.

     

    Balakrishna pushed away Anjali
    byu/Crafty-Competition36 intollywood

    Also read: Amul applauds filmmaker Payal Kapadia for her Cannes achievement, creates special doddle

    Netizens react

    While Anjali seems unconcerned with the encounter, netizens are outraged with Balakrishna and called him out for being "disrespectful" to women. A user commented, "It's crazy how so many people give him a free pass by saying shit like 'it's just balayya.'" Another wrote, "A talented actress was treated like shit."

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 2:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amul applauds filmmaker Payal Kapadia for her Cannes achievement, creates special doddle RKK

    Amul applauds filmmaker Payal Kapadia for her Cannes achievement, creates special doddle

    Katrina Kaif strolling in London with Vicky Kaushal further fuels pregnancy rumors; video goes viral - WATCH ATG

    Katrina Kaif strolling in London with Vicky Kaushal further fuels pregnancy rumors; video goes viral - WATCH

    I am one among thousands of actors..', Mammootty says people won't remember him after he's gone; Read on ATG

    'I am one among thousands of actors..', Mammootty says people won't remember him after he's gone; Read on

    cricket 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo': Shah Rukh Khan posts emotional message to team KKR after IPL 2024 triumph; read post osf

    'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo': Shah Rukh Khan posts emotional message to team KKR after IPL 2024 triumph; read post

    SHOCKING Salman Khan broke his no-kissing policy for THIS actress; Is it with Katrina Kaif?

    SHOCKING! Salman Khan broke his no-kissing policy for THIS actress; Is it with Katrina Kaif?

    Recent Stories

    Caught on camera: Pakistani cab driver attempts to run over Jewish students, Rabbi in NY's Brooklyn (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Pakistani cab driver attempts to run over Jewish students, Rabbi in NY's Brooklyn (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB vkp

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB

    Pune Porsche car crash: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools; all you need to know AJR

    Pune Porsche car crash: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools; all you need to know

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 30 2024: Price of One sovereign drops by Rs 320 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 30: Price of One sovereign drops by Rs 320

    North Korea fires volley of short-range ballistic missiles at Seoul following thrash-filled balloon incident snt

    North Korea fires volley of short-range ballistic missiles at Seoul following thrash-filled balloon incident

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon