Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls last conversation with Sidharth Shukla

Entertainment
Late actor Sidharth Shukla's death in 2021 shocked the entertainment industry.
In an interview, 'Heeramandi' star Sanjeeda Shaikh recalled a conversation that she had with him three months before his death.
"I had this talk with him three months before he died, during the Covid pandemic. He told me, 'Sanju, I will do something.'
She stated that Bigg Boss offered him so much love and acceptance from the crowd that he became confident.
Sanjeeda claimed that Sidharth sounded like a more refined version of himself than when we had worked together years before.
"It felt wonderful; he deserved the love and admiration he received at the time. Kudos to Sidharth's mother for taking this positively," she remarked.
Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, in Mumbai.