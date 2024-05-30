 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls last conversation with Sidharth Shukla

Image credits: X

Sidharth Shukla's death

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's death in 2021 shocked the entertainment industry.

Image credits: X

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls conversation with Sanjeeda Shaikh

In an interview, 'Heeramandi' star Sanjeeda Shaikh recalled a conversation that she had with him three months before his death. 

Image credits: instagram/iamsanjeeda

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls conversation with Sanjeeda Shaikh

"I had this talk with him three months before he died, during the Covid pandemic. He told me, 'Sanju, I will do something.'

Image credits: insta

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls conversation with Sanjeeda Shaikh

She stated that Bigg Boss offered him so much love and acceptance from the crowd that he became confident. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls conversation with Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda claimed that Sidharth sounded like a more refined version of himself than when we had worked together years before.

Image credits: Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls conversation with Sanjeeda Shaikh

"It felt wonderful; he deserved the love and admiration he received at the time. Kudos to Sidharth's mother for taking this positively," she remarked.

Image credits: Instagram

Sidharth Shukla's death

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, in Mumbai. 

Image credits: X
Find Next One