Rajinikanth back from spiritual tour; superstar to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' soon

Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after his spiritual journey across the Himalayas. On June 10, he will begin filming for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'.

Rajinikanth returned to Chennai on June 3 following his spiritual visit in Uttarakhand. A video of the actor from the Chennai airport is currently doing the rounds on social media. Rajinikanth travelled for Dehradun last week to begin his yearly spiritual journey to the Himalayas. During his spiritual journey, he reportedly visited the Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Mahavatar Babaji caves, as well as a number of other sites.

A video of Rajinikanth entering the Chennai airport shows him dressed in a neat white kurta and pyjama. Some of his supporters attempted to take selfies with him. However, his security team pushed them away.

On June 10, he will begin filming for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'. Rajinikanth verified the report while speaking with a yogi.

Rajinikanth last visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi in May. He also obtained a Golden Visa from the Abu Dhabi government.

Later, he lectured on the importance of spirituality at the Dehradun Airport. "Every year I used to get new experiences that make me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences. The whole world needs spirituality, as it's important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God," he explained.

Rajinikanth has completed filming for director TJ Gnanavel's film 'Vettaiyan'. The film will be released in cinemas on October 10, during the Dussehra celebrations.

