Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajinikanth back from spiritual tour; superstar to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' soon

    Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after his spiritual journey across the Himalayas. On June 10, he will begin filming for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'.

    Rajinikanth back from spiritual tour; superstar to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' soon RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Rajinikanth returned to Chennai on June 3 following his spiritual visit in Uttarakhand. A video of the actor from the Chennai airport is currently doing the rounds on social media. Rajinikanth travelled for Dehradun last week to begin his yearly spiritual journey to the Himalayas. During his spiritual journey, he reportedly visited the Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Mahavatar Babaji caves, as well as a number of other sites.

    A video of Rajinikanth entering the Chennai airport shows him dressed in a neat white kurta and pyjama. Some of his supporters attempted to take selfies with him. However, his security team pushed them away.

    Rajinikanth back from spiritual tour; superstar to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' soon RBA

    On June 10, he will begin filming for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'. Rajinikanth verified the report while speaking with a yogi.

    Rajinikanth last visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi in May. He also obtained a Golden Visa from the Abu Dhabi government.

    Rajinikanth back from spiritual tour; superstar to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' soon RBA

    Later, he lectured on the importance of spirituality at the Dehradun Airport. "Every year I used to get new experiences that make me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences. The whole world needs spirituality, as it's important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God," he explained.

    Rajinikanth has completed filming for director TJ Gnanavel's film 'Vettaiyan'. The film will be released in cinemas on October 10, during the Dussehra celebrations.  

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star RBA

    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl RKK

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl

    My baby girl, I miss you', Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes another love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez RBA

    'My baby girl, I miss you', Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes another love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

    CCB police arrest Telugu actress Hema for alleged drug involvement at Bengaluru rave party vkp

    CCB police arrest Telugu actress Hema for alleged drug involvement at Bengaluru rave party

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata Krishnanagar West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Mahua Moitra Amrita Ray ATG

    Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mahua Moitra LEADING

    Tennis French Open 2024: Djokovic provides shot of the day as he survives Cerundolo scare (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Djokovic provides shot of the day as he survives Cerundolo scare (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: What happens inside a counting centre AJR

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: What happens inside a counting centre

    You belong in prison Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene grills Fauci in explosive COVID hearing; WATCH viral video snt

    'You belong in prison': Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene grills Fauci in explosive COVID hearing; WATCH viral video

    Mandi Lok Sabha election 2024: Kangana Ranaut offers prayers RBA

    Mandi Lok Sabha election 2024: Kangana Ranaut offers prayers

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon