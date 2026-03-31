The teaser for Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji' has been released. The film, on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, features a star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan and is slated for a May 1, 2026 release.

The makers of Riteish Deshmukh directorial and starrer Raja Shivaji has finally released the teaser of the film, offering a glimpse into an extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through grandeur cinema. After its exclusive theatrical preview alongside Dhurandhar The Revenge, the teaser has now made its digital debut, amplifying the buzz around a film that promises to tell the story of one of India's greatest warrior kings.

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An All-Star Ensemble Cast

The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and boasts an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

Teaser Glimpses and Narrative Core

Raja Shivaji brings to life the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a blend of visual grandeur infused with an emotional and inspiring narrative rooted in the birth of Swarajya.

The two minute and thirty one second trailer introduces the star cast of the film followed by the high octane action scenes in the movie. The first look opens up with Sanjay Dutt as a menacing ruler who wishes to defeat and rule over Marathas after he kills Sanjay Manjrekar in the movie. It was followed by Abhishek Bachchan's introduction as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale. He was seen swinging swords to signify his warrior character in the film. After a brief character glimpse of the ensemble cast, Riteish's 'Raja Shivaji' debuts on the screen with the aim to create swarajya.

Jio Studios shared the teaser in their Instagram handle on Tuesday. https://www.instagram.com/p/DWjOhCjjMU8/

A Cinematic Spectacle in the Making

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.

Production Team and Release Date

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)