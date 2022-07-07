Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raj Babbar sentenced to two years of prison for 26-year-old case; says will appeal to higher court

    The veteran actor and Congress leader, Raj Babbar, said that he will appeal to a higher court against the order.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 9:22 PM IST

    Noted film actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has been sentenced to two years in jail by the MP MLA Court of Lucknow in a 26-year-old case. A fine of Rs 8500 has also been imposed on Raj Babbar in this case wherein he was accused of assaulting a polling officer and obstructing government work.

    Raj Babbar himself was present inside the court during his conviction in the Lucknow MP MLA court for assaulting a polling officer and obstructing government work. After the court's order was pronounced in the 26-year-old case, Raj Babbar said that he would appeal against this order in the higher court. However, an interim bail was also granted to him in the matter.

    The case is on May 2, 1996, when Raj Babbar entered the election field on behalf of the Samajwadi Party. A case was registered against Raj Babbar by a polling officer at Wazirganj police station. Polling officer Shrikrishna Singh Rana had lodged a complaint against SP candidate Raj Babbar and unknown people at Lucknow's Wazirganj police station. The polling officer had told that Raj Babbar and his supporters entered the booth and beat him up.

    In the complaint, the polling officer Shrikrishna Singh Rana said that he was on polling duty at booth number 92 of polling station number 103. Rana had told that when people did not reach booth number 192 to vote, they got up and started going out to eat. In the meantime, Raj Babbar, then Samajwadi Party candidate, entered the polling booth along with his supporters and accused him of getting bogus voting.

    Raj Babbar was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra to Kaushal Kumar and Shobha Rani on June 23, 1952. A graduate in theatre, he went on to join Delhi’s reputed National School of Drama. It was in 1980 when the veteran actor made his debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Insaaf Ka Tarazu’. He went on to act in many popular films including Saazish, Aankhen, Dalaal, The Gambler, Andaz, Yaarana, Barsaat, and Ziddi.

