Actor Raj Arjun posted an emotional birthday wish for his daughter, 'Dhurandhar' star Sara Arjun. In a special Hindi note, he called her 'a prayer, a comfort, and an entire sky' and shared a video carousel of their pictures on social media.

Actor Raj Arjun shared a heartwarming birthday wish for his daughter, 'Dhurandhar' star Sara Arjun Penning down his emotions through a special Hindi note, Raj Arjun described Sara as more than just a daughter, calling her "a prayer, a comfort, and an entire sky" who brought light and meaning to his life.

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Reflecting on how her arrival transformed his world, he explained that Sara's presence filled his life with warmth and joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Arjun (@rajarjunofficial)

"Happy Birthday, my love. Because of you, there is light in my mornings; there is peace in my evenings; there is faith in my prayers; you are my whole world," the actor concluded in the post.

Raj Arjun also included a special video carousel, featuring pictures with his daughter. "Happy Birthday. Wish you all the best," a message on the video read.

The 'Dhurandhar' actor also replied to the post and added, "Papa" along with heart emojis.

On the work front

On the work front, Sara Arjun was last seen in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' films. She essayed the role of the actor's love interest, Yalina Jamali.

'Dhurandhar' features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna also played a pivotal role.

The Ranveer Singh-led action sequel has turned into a box office juggernaut, amassing well over 1700 crore globally and continuing its dream run in several territories.