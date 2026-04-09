Swastika Mukherjee slammed Saurav Ganguly for making a 'incensitive' comment on Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who had died. Check out the whole article.

The murder of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, a well-known actor in the Bengali cinema and television business, has generated outrage. Meanwhile, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's comment has sparked a new controversy. While he has previously received criticism on social media, actress Swastika Mukherjee has now replied by criticising his words.

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Swastika Mukerji provided an appropriate response to Sourav Ganguly.

Swastika described Ganguly's comments as insensitive. She advised anyone seeking exposure to be cautious with their words, particularly when discussing a career or field they are unfamiliar with. "As a public person, he should be conscious of the words he speaks. I don't comprehend cricket or football. Now, if I ask you (the presenter), "Why are you bothering with a YouTube channel for a few likes?" This statement carries a contemptuous tone. You are performing a good job, and here is your income. It might not be mine. I may be a large person. But, today, why are you giving this YouTube interview? Try something different. Then I instantly make your effort feel less," Swastika said.

She provided instances to demonstrate why it is incorrect to underestimate someone's labour. Swastika stated that not all artists have the same opportunities. Big performers have additional benefits, but not everyone is as lucky. Artists like Rahul must take risks for their craft.

Rahul perished from drowning while filming. The tragedy caused anguish in the film business and generated major concerns about on-set safety. Actors and technicians in the film and television industries sought increased security and even staged a day-long protest. The strike was eventually called off after consultations with producers and broadcasters. All stakeholders agreed to create a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guarantee safety during filming.