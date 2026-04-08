The Tollywood (Bengali Film Industry) is standing together after the shocking death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. The Artist Forum has now decided to boycott the production house, Magic Moments, following a major meeting at Technician Studio.

The Tollywood artist community has taken a huge step after a day of back-to-back meetings at Technician Studio on Tuesday. They've announced these major decisions to protest the shocking death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and to make the industry safer for everyone.

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After the meeting, the Artist Forum made it clear that Bengali actors and technicians will not work with the production house Magic Moments for now.

The meeting also focused on creating a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure artists' safety. Sources say future rules will look closely at the work environment on sets, mental pressure, and overall security.

There are hints of an even bigger move. Prosenjit Chatterjee, the Vice-President of the Artist Forum, said they might even request a ban on Leena Gangopadhyay and Shaibal Banerjee's production house across India.

“We are answering with action, not just words,” he said. “For now, their work in Bengal is stopped. You will have to wait a few more days to see what steps we take next.”

Prosenjit explained that there's a lot of fear and uncertainty among artists. He said many feel they can't risk their own safety to work with this production house. That's why they've decided not to work with them until the producers can prove they are not at fault.

Rahul's death has already created a stir across the country. From Kerala and Odisha to the Hindi film industry, people are expressing shock and criticism. The issue is also being discussed in political circles, with letters being exchanged at various levels. It's clear this incident is no longer just a Tollywood issue—it's set to have a major impact nationwide, according to industry insiders.

Who is Leena Gangopadhyay?

Leena Gangopadhyay, commonly known as Leena Ganguly, is a highly significant person in Bengali television. She has also been the head of the West Bengal Commission for Women since 2019.

Leena initially emerged as Bengali television's most successful writer. In recent years, she has served as the showrunner for several successful Bengali television programs. Anupamaa, a famous Star Plus program, is a replica of her Bengali show Sreemoyee.

Other Hindi remakes include Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, and Imlie, which aired on Star Plus. Her production firm has produced several Hindi series, including Ishani (Star Plus), Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus), and Durga - Atoot Prem Kahani (Colours TV).

Gangopadhyay has expressed tremendous shock at the actor's demise. Her production company has agreed to submit all filming video and correspondence records with the police.

According to her, the screenplay did not call for a deep-sea segment. The proposed shot was intended for ankle-deep water.

Crew members attempted to stop Rahul from going farther into the water, but he did not listen, according to her.

Leena Gangopadhyay, who has a government appointment, is said to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The post-tragedy debacle now has a political undertone. To address 'perceptions of prejudice', Leena has volunteered to resign from her official post.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Banerjee has expressed great personal sadness on Rahul Banerjee's death. She refers to him as one of her "favourite actors".