Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their daughter Raha's birthday with family. Neetu Kapoor shared inside pictures from the bash with Rani Mukerji and Soni Razdan, while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an adorable wish for her niece.

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a fam-jam celebration for their daughter Raha on her third birthday in Mumbai. Giving a sneak peek into the little one's birthday bash, Raha's dadi and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday evening took to Instagram and shared several pictures.

Inside Raha's Birthday Bash

In one of the images, Neetu Kapoor and Rani Mukerji were seen seated together, engrossed in conversation. Neetu also shared a stunning picture with Raha's nani Soni Razdan and masi Shaheen Bhatt.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Adorable Wish

At the stroke of midnight, Raha was greeted with an adorable wish from her bua, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Riddhima shared an adorable message that read, "Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles. Happy Birthday my Raru Paru. You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!" The touching note gave fans a glimpse of the adorable bond she shares with her niece.

Ranbir and Alia's Journey with Raha

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after dating for several years. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.

A 'No Photos' Policy for Raha

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

In March, Alia and Ranbir met with paps in Mumbai and requested them to stop using Raha's pictures without their consent.

Ranbir said, "Mein Mumbai mein pala bada hua hu. Hum industry mein born hue hai. All of you guys are family. Aise koi legal route lene ki humko jarurat nahi hai. Hum aap log ko bulaate hai aap se vinti karte hai aap log sunte ho. We all give words to each other aisa nahi ki hum ispe case kar denge, hum uspe case kar denge. (I have been born and bought up in Mumbai and all of you are like family. So, it's not like we will take the legal route. We call all of you here and request you'll as you'll listen and respect our decision)."

He added, "Aap logo ko bula kar hum bas vinti kar rahe for the betterment of our child. It might sound like a privileged problem, I understand that." (ANI)