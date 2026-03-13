The trailer for Vijay Sethupathi's new Tamil series 'Kaattaan' is out. It explores the mysterious character of Muthu, questioning whether he is a feared outlaw or a misunderstood hero. Milind Soman also plays a key role in the series.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): Actor Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his new project 'Kaattaan'. On Friday, the trailer of the Tamil series was unveiled.

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'Kaattaan' Trailer Deepens Mystery

The trailer expands the narrative, revealing layered accounts from characters who paint vastly different portraits of the man. Feared outlaw or misunderstood hero? As perspectives clash, the mystery deepens, slowly unraveling the truth behind Muthu and the events that led to his gruesome discovery, read a press note. Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and Muthukumar also play key roles in the series.

Vijay Sethupathi on 'Kaattaan'

Talking about the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi, said, "When Manikandan first narrated Kaattaan to me, he shared a six-page synopsis. I was instantly hooked by the character and the world he had imagined. Working on this series gave me a real sense of peace as an actor. I truly hope that when audiences watch it, they walk away with something meaningful to reflect on."

Milind Soman on His Role

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer, Milind Soman, said, "As someone who is selective about projects he chooses, Kaattaan stood out for its gripping narrative and bold characters and Sivettan was a role I couldn't resist. Working on the series was an absolute thrill from the immersive sets, sharp direction, and collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi and the team brought this enigmatic figure to life in ways that pushed me creatively."

About the Creative Team

The series is created by M Manikandan, known for his distinctive storytelling voice. Direction is helmed by Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar, while acclaimed cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan crafts the striking visual language of the series. The music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, adding a powerful sonic dimension to the world of Kaattaan.

Release Date and Platform

Muthu alias Kaattaan will stream from March 27 on JioHotstar. (ANI)