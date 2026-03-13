Sara Tendulkar posted pictures from her brother Arjun Tendulkar's sangeet, showing her performance and a heartfelt message for new sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok. Arjun and Saaniya married on March 5 in a star-studded Mumbai ceremony.

Sara Tendulkar's Sangeet Glimpse

Sara Tendulkar is revisiting the wedding festivities of his brother, Arjun Tendulkar, offering a glimpse from the sangeet ceremony. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a carousel of pictures, capturing warm and joyous moments from the event. In a key highlight, Sara could be seen performing at the sangeet along with friends and other family members. https://www.instagram.com/p/DV0WDA1jZhX/ She also shared a glimpse of what appears to be from her father, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's speech from the ceremony, followed by another priceless moment where he hugged her sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok.

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A Heartfelt Message for Saaniya Chandhok

Sara also dedicated a special message for Saaniya, calling her a sister she always wanted. "You are the sister that I always wanted but never had. As my mother said, I cannot welcome you to the family, as you have already been a part of this family for so many years. Your transition is going to be extremely smooth. Everyone loves you and showers you with all the affection in the world. My brother is my whole entire heart, and now my heart belongs to you," she said in the speech.

Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony

Arjun, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married long-time girlfriend and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony on March 5, attended by several well-known names from the worlds of film, sports, and business. King Khan arrived at the venue in style alongside his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also present at the wedding along with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, singer Asha Bhosle, and actor Farhan Akhtar. The ceremony also saw the presence of several well-known cricketers including MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh and Venkatesh Prasad.