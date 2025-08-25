Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are soon to embrace parenthood, as the couple delighted fans on Instagram by announcing that they are expecting their first child together

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, are set to welcome their first child. The couple announced the news on Monday through a heartwarming Instagram post.

Their joint post featured a picture of a beautifully decorated cake placed on a round silver tray against a beige fabric backdrop, with soft white flowers adding a delicate touch. At the centre of the cake were golden imprints of tiny baby feet along with the phrase “1 + 1 = 3”, symbolising their soon-to-grow family. Alongside the image, the post also carried a short video showing the couple walking hand in hand through a park, their backs facing the camera as they strolled side by side.

In the caption, the pair expressed that their “little universe” was on its way, indicating that they felt both blessed and grateful.

The post quickly drew an outpouring of love and good wishes from friends and colleagues in the industry. Sonam Kapoor extended her congratulations to Parineeti in a warm message, while Bhumi Pednekar also conveyed her best wishes.