Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha bring laughter and candid moments to The Great Indian Kapil Show, sharing stories about their relationship, wedding fun, and political banter in a hilarious episode.

After entertaining audiences for six weeks straight, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is back with another hilarious episode, this time featuring the popular couple Parineeti Chopra and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha.

The "neta-abhineta" duo will be seen sharing laughs, stories, and lighthearted moments in Saturday's episode on Netflix.

Now, a promo shared on Instagram shows Pari and Raghav entering hand-in-hand, but the attention quickly shifts to Raghav's bare feet. Host Kapil Sharma can be seen joking that he always manifested that he would come to the show barefoot post-marriage. Raghav hilariously responds that his shoes were stolen, leading to more laughs when Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, dressed as Mona and Sona, appear holding his shoes and asking for money in true "joota-churai" style.

In another fun moment, Parineeti reveals that she first met Raghav in London and was so curious after their meeting that she Googled his height. Raghav keeps the humour going with a cheeky comment saying, "Yeh jo bolti hai, uska ulta ho jaata hai. Isne kaha, 'I'll never marry a politician,' aur politician se shaadi ho gayi. Ab main roz subah isse uthake bolta hoon, 'Tu bol Raghav Chadha will never become the Prime Minister of India.'"

This left the audience and Kapil in splits.

Take a look

<br>Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Several well-known faces from the entertainment industry and politics attended the ceremony.</p><p>Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div>