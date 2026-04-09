Politician Raghav Chadha praised Sanjay Dutt for his role in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. He posted photos of a past meeting, calling Dutt one of the "warmest people" and noting the actor's enduring appeal and widespread appreciation for his performance.

As 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues its strong run at the box office, appreciation for its cast is pouring in from across quarters with politician Raghav Chadha adding to the chorus on Thursday by praising Sanjay Dutt for his performance in the film.

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Raghav Chadha's Heartfelt Note for Sanjay Dutt

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Chadha shared pictures from a past meeting with Dutt, revealing that he had hosted the actor at his residence. The photos show the two seated in a garden, engaged in conversation, both dressed in traditional kurtas. In his note, Chadha described Dutt as "one of the warmest people I know" and acknowledged the widespread appreciation the actor is currently receiving for his role in the film. He also highlighted Dutt's lasting appeal, noting that the admiration for him has remained consistent across generations. "Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt. So good to see all the love coming your way for 'Dhurandhar'. The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn't be more deserved. Always rooting for you," he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

'Dhurandhar' Continues Strong Box Office Run

Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam in the film directed by Aditya Dhar. His performance has garnered positive responses from both audiences and critics.

Meanwhile, the Ranveer Singh-led project continues to perform strongly at the box office since its release on March 19. The sequel has maintained steady momentum, reportedly breaking multiple records and drawing large audiences to theatres. The film features an ensemble cast that also includes Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)