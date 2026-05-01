Actor Radhikka Madan celebrated her birthday with a special wish from rumoured boyfriend Vihaan Samrat, who called her the 'queen of hearts'. Their frequent public appearances and social media interactions continue to fuel dating speculation.

Vihaan Samrat's Birthday Wish for Radhikka Madan

Actor Radhikka Madan on Friday turned a year older. Marking her special day, her rumoured boyfriend, Vihaan Samrat, penned a beautiful wish for her. Calling Radhikka a "queen of hearts", Vihaan wrote, "Happy birthday to the most incredible woman, the queen of hearts, my partner in crime, my enabler and most trusted confidante Everybody deserves to be blessed with a Radhikka in their life." He also posted an adorable picture of Radhikka from her recent trip to Finland.

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Radhikka and Vihaan have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but their frequent public appearances together have sparked speculation that love may be in the air. The two are also often seen engaging with each other on Instagram, further fuelling dating rumours.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhikka was recently seen in Prime Video's 'Subedaar', which stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role. 'Subedaar' follows the story of "Subedaar Arjun Maurya," a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family.

Vihaan is best known for his roles in 'Mismatched', and 'Call Me Bae'. (ANI)