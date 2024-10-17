Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhika Apte flaunts baby bump at premiere of 'Sister Midnight' [WATCH]

    Radhika Apte recently captured attention as she revealed her baby bump for the first time at the premiere of her latest film, Sister Midnight. The actress, who married British composer Benedict Taylor in 2012, is expecting her first child

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 9:02 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    Radhika Apte recently made headlines after being spotted with her baby bump for the first time at the premiere of her latest film, Sister Midnight. The actress turned heads as she walked the red carpet, with photos from the event quickly going viral on social media. Radhika, who married British music composer Benedict Taylor in 2012, is now expecting her first child after 12 years of marriage.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sharing her excitement, Radhika took to Instagram to post pictures from the event, where she donned a black bodycon dress. Fans' attention was especially drawn to her baby bump, as this was the first time she had publicly revealed it. Previously, she hadn’t shared any updates about her pregnancy on social media. Fans quickly responded with congratulatory messages, expressing excitement about the news. One fan commented on her post, stating how exciting it was to see her pregnant, while another congratulated her on both the film's premiere and her pregnancy. Guneet Monga also joined in, offering her congratulations.

    Back in May, Radhika had shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing how much she missed her husband, Benedict Taylor. She posted a throwback picture from one of their vacations, where she was seen draped in a towel over a white dress, with Taylor lovingly embracing her. The couple, both smiling brightly and wearing sunglasses, radiated warmth in the photograph. Radhika captioned the post, sharing her affection for her "sweetest love" and how much she was missing him.

    Radhika and Benedict first met in London when she traveled there to study contemporary dance. Despite the challenges of a long-distance marriage, the couple has sustained their relationship through dedication and love. In a past interview with Cosmopolitan India, Radhika revealed the key to their strong bond. She shared that they make an effort to meet each other every month, either in India or in London, where Taylor is based. She emphasized how important it is to take time out to be with each other in a long-distance relationship.

