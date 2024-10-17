Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    One Direction's Liam Payne dies at 31: Final video shows him enjoying 'lovely day' before tragic fall (WATCH)

    The video, shared on Payne's verified Snapchat account, showed the singer sitting at a dining table, chatting with the camera about how he and his friends had slept in that day. "Such a lovely day here in Argentina. This is the breakfast table, just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it’s 1 pm," Payne said with a smile.

    One Direction's Liam Payne dies at 31: Final video shows him enjoying 'lovely day' before tragic fall (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    Former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, just hours after sharing a heartfelt video on his social media. The 31-year-old singer had been enjoying his time in Buenos Aires, expressing his delight over a "lovely day" in what would become his final post.

    The video, shared on Payne's verified Snapchat account, showed the singer sitting at a dining table, chatting with the camera about how he and his friends had slept in that day. "Such a lovely day here in Argentina. This is the breakfast table, just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it’s 1 pm," Payne said with a smile.

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    A friend off-camera joked about their late mornings, to which Payne shook his head before the video cut off.

    In addition to the video, Payne also shared a photo of the sunny day from a hotel porch, captioning it: "Happy I got some time away." These posts have since flooded social media, with fans heartbroken by the news of his death, struggling to comprehend the sudden loss.

    Fans of the beloved singer took to social media to express their grief. One fan wrote, "I feel like most of us are so shocked over Liam Payne's death cause that man once was part of something our 13-year-old selves could never imagine living without."

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports

    Another fan added, "It feels so unreal. Hope the other members of One Direction are handling it well."

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiance Maya Henry? Know here

    Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiancé Maya Henry? Know here

    Anne Twist, mother of Harry Styles mourns 'One Direction' member Liam Payne's death - WATCH

    Anne Twist, mother of Harry Styles mourns 'One Direction' member Liam Payne’s death - WATCH

    Radhika Apte flaunts baby bump at premiere of 'Sister Midnight' [WATCH] ATG

    Radhika Apte flaunts baby bump at premiere of 'Sister Midnight' [WATCH]

    National award winner Usha Jadhav spills shocking casting couch secrets of Bollywood RTM

    National award winner Usha Jadhav spills shocking casting couch secrets of Bollywood

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    Recent Stories

    Gold Price Today October 17 Check 24 Carat Rate Delhi Mumbai Rajasthan Gujarat MP UP

    Gold Surpasses Rs. 78,000: Check today's rates in India

    Chennai reels under heavy rain, orange alert issued for seven Tamil Nadu districts AJR

    Chennai reels under heavy rain, orange alert issued for seven Tamil Nadu districts

    Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiance Maya Henry? Know here

    Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiancé Maya Henry? Know here

    Looking to buy GOLD in Bengaluru Check out latest prices of 22k 24k gold here on October 17 2024 vkp

    Looking to buy GOLD in Bengaluru? Check out latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here on October 17, 2024

    Gurugram Man arrested for strangling 15-year-old boy over suspected affair with wife AJR

    Gurugram: Man arrested for strangling 15-year-old boy over suspected affair with wife

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon