One Direction's Liam Payne dies at 31: Final video shows him enjoying 'lovely day' before tragic fall (WATCH)

Former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, just hours after sharing a heartfelt video on his social media. The 31-year-old singer had been enjoying his time in Buenos Aires, expressing his delight over a "lovely day" in what would become his final post.

The video, shared on Payne's verified Snapchat account, showed the singer sitting at a dining table, chatting with the camera about how he and his friends had slept in that day. "Such a lovely day here in Argentina. This is the breakfast table, just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it’s 1 pm," Payne said with a smile.

A friend off-camera joked about their late mornings, to which Payne shook his head before the video cut off.

In addition to the video, Payne also shared a photo of the sunny day from a hotel porch, captioning it: "Happy I got some time away." These posts have since flooded social media, with fans heartbroken by the news of his death, struggling to comprehend the sudden loss.

Fans of the beloved singer took to social media to express their grief. One fan wrote, "I feel like most of us are so shocked over Liam Payne's death cause that man once was part of something our 13-year-old selves could never imagine living without."

Another fan added, "It feels so unreal. Hope the other members of One Direction are handling it well."

