  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam released the film’s curtain-raiser trailer on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai.

    Radhe Shyam Trailer Prabhas impresses a palmist in the upcoming Astro thriller watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After several delays caused due to the pandemic, the must-awaited film Radhe Shyam is all set for a theatrical release this month. Starring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, makers of the film dropped the release trailer of Radhe Shyam on Wednesday. In this romantic-drama film, Prabhas will be essaying the role of a palmist while the film has been deemed as India’s first Astro-thriller movie by the makers.

    As the film approaches its release date, it has started a conversation regarding several things including the picturesque locations of Europe’s countryside, Prabha’s character experimentation as a palmist, Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice as the sutradhar, the eye-pleasing visuals, and of course the sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

    Radhya Shyam will be released across the country in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is set in Europe in the 1970s. It has been filmed in Georgia, Italy, and Hyderabad.

    ALSO READ: Bachchhan Paandey to Radhe Shyam, RRR, Jalsa; things to watch this March

    The film was earlier expected to be released in January, however, the increasing number of Omicron cases in India had forced the makers to push its release date. It will now be released in the theatres on March 11.

    ALSO READ: RRR to KGF Chapter 2 to Liger: 9 Upcoming South movies to watch in 2022

    Speaking of Prabhas’ character in the film, his character ‘Vikramaditya’ has many layers to it. On one hand, he has been shown as a flirtatious man who is also a palmist. In one of the dialogues in the previous trailer, Prabhas is heard saying how he's looking for a ‘Flirtationship’, meaning, he doesn’t want to have a relationship but wouldn’t mind flirting.

    Similar to the film’s teaser, trailer and songs that were released in the past, Radhe Shyam’s release trailer has also been breaking the internet. Fans have been going gaga over social media over the new trailer.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    A Thursday Exclusive Director Behzad Khambata Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia share journey drb

    A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's half-sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar RCB

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy' RCB

    Aryan Khan drugs case: SRK's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy'

    Russia Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch) RCB

    Russia-Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

    IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022: Take a look at the winners

    Football world mourns death of two Ukrainian players in Russian invasion hail them as heroes

    Football world mourns death of two Ukrainian players; hail them as heroes

    Russia Ukraine crisis may force govt to delay LIC IPO gcw

    Russia, Ukraine crisis may force govt to delay LIC IPO

    Delhi riots: Police files supplementary chargesheet against several persons in UAPA case-dnm

    Delhi riots: Police files supplementary chargesheet against several persons in UAPA case

    BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover of fraud, sacks him from all posts - ADT

    BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover of fraud, sacks him from all posts

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon