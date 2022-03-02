Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam released the film’s curtain-raiser trailer on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai.

After several delays caused due to the pandemic, the must-awaited film Radhe Shyam is all set for a theatrical release this month. Starring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, makers of the film dropped the release trailer of Radhe Shyam on Wednesday. In this romantic-drama film, Prabhas will be essaying the role of a palmist while the film has been deemed as India’s first Astro-thriller movie by the makers.

As the film approaches its release date, it has started a conversation regarding several things including the picturesque locations of Europe’s countryside, Prabha’s character experimentation as a palmist, Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice as the sutradhar, the eye-pleasing visuals, and of course the sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Radhya Shyam will be released across the country in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is set in Europe in the 1970s. It has been filmed in Georgia, Italy, and Hyderabad.

The film was earlier expected to be released in January, however, the increasing number of Omicron cases in India had forced the makers to push its release date. It will now be released in the theatres on March 11.

Speaking of Prabhas’ character in the film, his character ‘Vikramaditya’ has many layers to it. On one hand, he has been shown as a flirtatious man who is also a palmist. In one of the dialogues in the previous trailer, Prabhas is heard saying how he's looking for a ‘Flirtationship’, meaning, he doesn’t want to have a relationship but wouldn’t mind flirting.

Similar to the film’s teaser, trailer and songs that were released in the past, Radhe Shyam’s release trailer has also been breaking the internet. Fans have been going gaga over social media over the new trailer.